Taiwan detains Communist Party chairman over suspected Chinese funding, election interference

Taipei [Taiwan], November 9 (ANI): Taiwanese authorities have detained the founder and chairman of the Taiwan People's Communist Party on suspicion of receiving funding and instructions from China to influence upcoming local elections, according to a report by Central News Agency (CNA).

Citing the Tainan District Prosecutors Office, CNA reported that party chairman Lin Te-wang allegedly accepted instructions and financial support from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to contest the election for Tainan Ward chief in the Xinying District of Tainan.

Following questioning, prosecutors sought Lin's detention on suspicion of violating Taiwan's Anti-Infiltration Act and Election and Recall Act. They cited concerns that he could flee or collude with others to destroy evidence.

The Tainan District Court approved the detention request and ordered that Lin be held incommunicado, prohibiting outside contact.

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According to the prosecutors' office, the investigation was launched through a joint effort between the Tainan and Hsinchu District Prosecutors' Offices after both received information suggesting that overseas forces were attempting to influence Taiwan's November 28 local elections.

The joint investigation team conducted simultaneous searches on Friday, questioning 13 suspects in Tainan and one suspect, along with nine witnesses, in Hsinchu, CNA reported.

Investigators alleged that Lin, who founded the Taiwan People's Communist Party in 2017, had also instructed party Central Committee member Chen Zhen-zhou to contest the election for Wuling Ward chief in Hsinchu City's North District.

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Local media reports cited by CNA said Lin was suspected of violating the Anti-Infiltration Act by accepting instructions and funding from an alleged infiltration source, identified as China, to contest the election and subsequently direct and finance Chen's election campaign.

Prosecutors further alleged that the two men had repeatedly recruited eligible voters to travel to China, where they received fully funded hospitality. Authorities suspect the arrangements were intended to influence voters and potentially constitute vote-buying in violation of the Election and Recall Act.

Prosecutors also sought Chen's detention. However, the Hsinchu District Court ordered his release on bail of NT$50,000 (approximately US$1,525), while requiring him to remain at his registered residence.

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The Hsinchu District Prosecutors Office is expected to appeal against the court's decision.

Meanwhile, the remaining suspects and witnesses questioned during the investigation were released pending further inquiries, CNA reported. (ANI)

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