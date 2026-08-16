Taiwan detects 11 Chinese aircraft, eight naval vessels operating near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], August 16 (ANI): Taiwan detected 11 sorties of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, eight vessels belonging to the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), and two Chinese official ships operating around the island up to 6 am (local time) on Sunday.

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In a post on X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said that seven of the 11 PLA aircraft sorties crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line and entered the northern and central parts of Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

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"11 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 am (UTC+8) today. 7 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and central part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded," the post stated.

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On August 15, Taiwan detected four sorties of Chinese PLA aircraft, eight PLAN vessels, and one official ship operating around the island up to 6 am local time on Saturday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said.

In another post on X, the ministry noted that three of the four PLA aircraft sorties crossed the Taiwan Strait median line and entered the northern, central, and eastern parts of Taiwan's ADIZ.

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"4 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 am (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and eastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded," the Ministry of National Defence added.

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China--a viewpoint embedded in its national policy and upheld through domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its own government, military, and economy. China's historical claim to Taiwan dates back to the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating the Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

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