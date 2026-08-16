DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Taiwan detects 11 Chinese aircraft, eight naval vessels operating near its territory

Taiwan detects 11 Chinese aircraft, eight naval vessels operating near its territory

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:43 AM Aug 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taipei [Taiwan], August 16 (ANI): Taiwan detected 11 sorties of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, eight vessels belonging to the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), and two Chinese official ships operating around the island up to 6 am (local time) on Sunday.

Advertisement

In a post on X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said that seven of the 11 PLA aircraft sorties crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line and entered the northern and central parts of Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Advertisement

"11 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 am (UTC+8) today. 7 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and central part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded," the post stated.

Advertisement

On August 15, Taiwan detected four sorties of Chinese PLA aircraft, eight PLAN vessels, and one official ship operating around the island up to 6 am local time on Saturday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said.

In another post on X, the ministry noted that three of the four PLA aircraft sorties crossed the Taiwan Strait median line and entered the northern, central, and eastern parts of Taiwan's ADIZ.

Advertisement

"4 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 am (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and eastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded," the Ministry of National Defence added.

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China--a viewpoint embedded in its national policy and upheld through domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its own government, military, and economy. China's historical claim to Taiwan dates back to the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating the Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts