Taiwan detects 14 Chinese sorties, 9 naval vessels, 4 ships around itself

Taipei [Taiwan], June 12 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected the presence of 14 sorties of Chinese military aircraft, nine vessels and four official ships around its territorial waters.

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Of the 14, 13 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern part Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

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In a post on X, the MND said, "14 sorties of PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 13 out of 14 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

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14 sorties of PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 13 out of 14 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and… pic.twitter.com/5KkTUhRmMV — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) June 12, 2026

Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan's MND detected 11 sorties of PLA aircraft, six naval vessels and three official ships around itself. Of the 11, nine crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "11 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

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11 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and… pic.twitter.com/ggRI3H0m2G — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) June 11, 2026

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

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