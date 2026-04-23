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Home / World / Taiwan detects 15 sorties of Chinese aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels, 1 ship around its territory

Taiwan detects 15 sorties of Chinese aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels, 1 ship around its territory

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ANI
Updated At : 01:40 PM Apr 23, 2026 IST
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Taipei [Taiwan], April 23 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected the presence of fifteen sorties of Chinese military aircraft, five PLAN vessels and one ship operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Thursday.

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Of the fifteen sorties, fourteen entered Taiwan's southwestern part of the ADIZ.

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In a post on X, the MND said, "15 sorties of PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 14 out of 15 sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

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Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected the presence of six sorties of Chinese military aircraft, five PLAN vessels, and one ship operating around its territorial waters.

In a post on X, the MND said, "15 sorties of PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 14 out of 15 sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

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China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga.

However, Taiwan remained a peripheral region under limited Qing control. The key shift came in 1895, when the Qing ceded Taiwan to Japan after the First Sino-Japanese War, marking Taiwan as a Japanese colony for 50 years. After Japan's defeat in World War II, Taiwan was returned under Chinese control, but the sovereignty transfer was not formalised.

In 1949, the Chinese Civil War resulted in the establishment of the People's Republic of China (PRC) on the mainland, while the Republic of China (ROC) retreated to Taiwan, asserting its claim to govern all of China. This led to dual sovereignty claims: the PRC over the mainland and the ROC over Taiwan. Taiwan has operated as a de facto independent state but has avoided declaring formal independence to prevent military conflict with the PRC. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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