Taiwan detects 15 sorties of Chinese aircraft, eight naval vessels in its territory

ANI
Updated At : 06:51 AM May 21, 2025 IST
Taipei [Taiwan], May 21 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has said that it detected 15 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, eight People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and one official ship operating around Taiwan until 6 am (local time) on Wednesday.

According to Taiwan's MND, 15 out of the 15 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"15 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 out of 15 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the MND stated on X.

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan, sparking concerns over regional stability.

Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

Earlier on Tuesday, the MND had detected six PLA aircraft, eight PLAN vessels and three official ships operating around Taiwan until 6 am (local time).

According to the MND, six sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. In response to Chinese action, Taiwan's armed forces deployed aircraft, naval ships, and coastal missile systems to monitor the situation.

"6 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the MND stated on X.

Earlier, Taiwan conducted a series of test firings of several Land Sword II and HIMARS systems to bolster air defence preparedness.

As per the MND, Land Sword II possesses the capability of countering varied aerial threats, thereby significantly enhancing the protection of the force.

"Land Sword II makes its live fire debut. This SAM system is capable of countering diverse aerial threats and significantly enhances force protection for #ROCArmy," MND wrote in a post on X on May 13. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

