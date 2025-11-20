DT
Taiwan detects 16 Chinese aircraft, six vessels operating around its territory

Taiwan detects 16 Chinese aircraft, six vessels operating around its territory

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:45 AM Nov 20, 2025 IST
Taipei [Taiwan], November 20 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said on Thursday (local time) that it had detected 16 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels operating around Taiwan, and that it has monitored the situation and responded.

According to an update posted on X, 13 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered the island's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"16 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 13 out of 16 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," MND wrote in an 'X' post.

Earlier on Monday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected eight Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels, and two ships operating in its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time).

According to the MND, of the eight, two crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZs.

In a post on X, the MND said, "8 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Taiwan's Presidential Office accused China of stoking tensions with Japan for political advantage, hours after Chinese maritime authorities announced plans for live-fire missile exercises in the Yellow Sea. China's Maritime Safety Administration issued a navigation alert stating that the People's Liberation Army would carry out missile launches with live munitions in the central Yellow Sea from Tuesday through Thursday, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, China also released a travel warning on Friday, claiming Chinese nationals in Japan faced rising criminal risks, an advisory widely seen as retaliation for comments made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. During a parliamentary session, Takaichi stated that a Chinese naval blockade of Taiwan could be classified as a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, potentially activating its self-defence mechanisms. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

