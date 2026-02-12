DT
Home / World / Taiwan detects 17 Chinese sorties, 7 vessels, 1 ship around its territory

Taiwan detects 17 Chinese sorties, 7 vessels, 1 ship around its territory

ANI
Updated At : 07:35 AM Feb 12, 2026 IST
Taipei [Taiwan], February 12 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected 17 Chinese sorties, seven naval vessels and an official ship operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Thursday.

Of the 17, 14 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and southeastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "17 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 14 out of 17 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2021751111565140187?s=20

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan's MND detected the presence of nine Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels and an official ship. Of the nine, six sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "9 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2021388717819363455?s=20

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has rejected Beijing's renewed call for "reunification," describing it as a reiteration of China's long-standing position aimed ultimately at Taiwan's "annihilation," Taipei Times reported.

The remarks came after Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Huning, the fourth-ranked leader of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), addressed Beijing's annual Taiwan Work Conference on Tuesday.

According to Xinhua news agency, Wang called on officials to advance the "great cause of national reunification" and pledged firm support for what he described as "patriotic pro-reunification forces" in Taiwan, while vowing to crack down on "separatists."

Wang also stressed adherence to the "one China" principle and the so-called "1992 consensus" to combat "Taiwan independence separatist forces" and oppose what Beijing terms external interference. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

