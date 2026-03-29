Taipei [Taiwan], March 29 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected the presence of 19 sorties of Chinese military aircraft, nine naval vessels and two official ships operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Sunday.

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Of the 19, 13 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ.

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In a post on X, the MND said, "19 sorties of PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 13 out of 19 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

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19 sorties of PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 13 out of 19 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored… pic.twitter.com/VfTjuCEfmL — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) March 29, 2026

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense on Saturday detected overall 15 sorties of Chinese naval aircraft as of 11:21 hours.

Of the 15, 11 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ.

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In a post on X, the MND said, "Overall 15 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-10, J-16, KJ-500, etc.) detected from 1121 hr today. 11 out of 15 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Overall 15 sorties of #PLA aircraft in various types (including J-10, J-16, KJ-500, etc.) detected from 1121 hr today. 11 out of 15 sorties crossed the median line of the #Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ in conducting air-sea… — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) March 28, 2026

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its own government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga.

However, Taiwan remained a peripheral region under limited Qing control. The key shift came in 1895, when the Qing ceded Taiwan to Japan after the First Sino-Japanese War, marking Taiwan as a Japanese colony for 50 years. After Japan's defeat in World War II, Taiwan was returned to Chinese control, but the sovereignty transfer was not formalised.

In 1949, the Chinese Civil War resulted in the establishment of the People's Republic of China (PRC) on the mainland, while the Republic of China (ROC) retreated to Taiwan, asserting its claim to govern all of China. This led to dual sovereignty claims: the PRC over the mainland and the ROC over Taiwan. Taiwan has operated as a de facto independent state but has avoided declaring formal independence to prevent military conflict with the PRC, United Service Institution of India. (ANI)

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