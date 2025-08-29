Taiwan detects 19 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], August 29 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of Defense detected 19 Chinese military aircraft, seven Chinese naval vessels and an official ship operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Friday.

As per the MND, of the 19 sorties, 16 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "19 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 16 out of 19 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1961232338999783928

Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan detected the presence of 41 Chinse military aircraft, seven naval vessels and an official ship. Of the 41 sorties, 21 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "41 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 24 out of 41 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1960870409857098113

Earlier, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung had named China a "regional troublemaker" after the Solomon Islands barred Taiwan and other dialogue partners, including the US, from the upcoming Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders' Meeting, Taipei Times reported, citing an Australian daily.

Citing the "Pacific Way" of inclusiveness, Lin warned that excluding dialogue partners undermines the forum's ability to address common challenges, as per Taipei Times.

Rejecting Beijing's claims over Taiwan, Lin underlined that the People's Republic of China "has never ruled Taiwan for even a single day," and noted that UN Resolution 2758 makes no reference to Taiwan, according to Taipei Times.

Calling China's narrative "the emperor's new clothes," he said, "Telling a lie 100 times does not make it true."

Lin added that Taiwan is pushing back against Beijing's suppression through deeper international cooperation, practical contributions, and sustained diplomatic outreach. (ANI)

