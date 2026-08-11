Taiwan detects 2 Chinese aircraft, 7 naval vessels near island

Taipei [Taiwan], August 11 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said on Tuesday that it detected 2 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 6 official ships operating around Taiwan up until 6 am.

Advertisement

According to the ministry's daily security update posted on X, 2 out of 2 PLA aircraft sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Advertisement

2 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 6 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 2 sorties entered Taiwan’s southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/TxXkMMfVRx — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 11, 2026

"2 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 6 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 2 sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded," the Ministry of National Defence said.

Advertisement

Earlier on Monday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said it detected one sortie of Chinese military aircraft, nine vessels of the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and eleven official ships operating around Taiwan's territorial waters.

In its daily security update shared on social media platform X, the ministry said one out of the one detected Chinese military aircraft sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Advertisement

In a post on X, the MND said, "1 sortie of PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 11 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 1 sortie entered Taiwan's southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

On Sunday, MND said it detected 4 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 9 official ships operating around Taiwan up until 6 am.

The ministry said 2 out of the 4 aircraft sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"4 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 9 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded," MND wrote on X.

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)