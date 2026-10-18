Taiwan detects 2 PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels operating near territory

Taipei [Taiwan], October 18 (ANI): Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence said on Sunday that it tracked multiple Chinese military aircraft, naval vessels, and official ships in the vicinity of the island, with all detected air sorties breaching the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

According to a security update released by the defence ministry in a post on X, military authorities detected "2 sorties of PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 9 official ships operating around Taiwan" up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) on Sunday.

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Defence officials confirmed that both Chinese military aircraft sorties crossed the traditional buffer zone in the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan's designated Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

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The ministry noted that "2 out of 2 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and central part ADIZ," marking the latest in a series of continuous military manoeuvres by Beijing in the region.

In response to the presence of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) assets and official vessels, Taiwanese armed forces deployed joint combat air patrols, naval ships, and land-based missile systems to track and respond to the operations.

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Confirming the military's posture, the defence ministry stated that the "#ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

2 sorties of PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 9 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 2 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and central part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) October 18, 2026

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministryreported a significant military presence surrounding the island, tracking multiple Chinese military aircraft, naval warships, and official vessels in the 24 hours leading up to Saturday morning.

According to an official security operational report released by the defence ministry, Taiwanese forces detected "9 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 8 official ships operating around Taiwan" up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) on Saturday.

Military officials confirmed that a majority of the Chinese military aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, penetrating deep into Taiwan's designated Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) across three distinct operational sectors.

The ministry detailed that "5 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central and southwestern part ADIZ," highlighting continued cross-strait military manoeuvres by the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

In response to the aerial and maritime incursions, Taiwan deployed air patrol aircraft, naval vessels, and shore-based missile systems to track, monitor, and respond to the movements of Beijing's armed forces.

Reaffirming its defensive posture and ongoing surveillance, the defence ministry stated that the "#ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded".

According to data cited by Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA), 244 Chinese vessels were detected in waters around Taiwan last month, compared with 55 in June and 30 in May.

The Taipei Times reported that the figure represents an average of nearly eight Chinese vessels operating in the area every day. Around 60 per cent of the vessels detected last month were Chinese coast guard ships, while the figures did not include Chinese naval vessels, which are regularly deployed around Taiwan.

The increasing involvement of Chinese research vessels has also drawn attention. Ryan D. Martinson of the US Naval War College's China Maritime Studies Institute said data collected by civilian research institutes can be shared with China's military and is particularly valuable for submarine and anti-submarine warfare. While he said the tactic itself is not new, its current scale is unprecedented.

The Taipei Times cited Martinson as saying the operations demonstrate an escalation in Beijing's efforts to assert jurisdiction over waters around Taiwan while placing additional pressure on its leadership. (ANI)

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