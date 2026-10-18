DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Taiwan detects 2 PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels operating near territory

Taiwan detects 2 PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels operating near territory

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:55 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taipei [Taiwan], October 18 (ANI): Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence said on Sunday that it tracked multiple Chinese military aircraft, naval vessels, and official ships in the vicinity of the island, with all detected air sorties breaching the median line of the Taiwan Strait.

According to a security update released by the defence ministry in a post on X, military authorities detected "2 sorties of PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 9 official ships operating around Taiwan" up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) on Sunday.

Advertisement

Defence officials confirmed that both Chinese military aircraft sorties crossed the traditional buffer zone in the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan's designated Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Advertisement

The ministry noted that "2 out of 2 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and central part ADIZ," marking the latest in a series of continuous military manoeuvres by Beijing in the region.

In response to the presence of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) assets and official vessels, Taiwanese armed forces deployed joint combat air patrols, naval ships, and land-based missile systems to track and respond to the operations.

Advertisement

Confirming the military's posture, the defence ministry stated that the "#ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministryreported a significant military presence surrounding the island, tracking multiple Chinese military aircraft, naval warships, and official vessels in the 24 hours leading up to Saturday morning.

According to an official security operational report released by the defence ministry, Taiwanese forces detected "9 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 8 official ships operating around Taiwan" up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) on Saturday.

Military officials confirmed that a majority of the Chinese military aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, penetrating deep into Taiwan's designated Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) across three distinct operational sectors.

The ministry detailed that "5 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central and southwestern part ADIZ," highlighting continued cross-strait military manoeuvres by the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

In response to the aerial and maritime incursions, Taiwan deployed air patrol aircraft, naval vessels, and shore-based missile systems to track, monitor, and respond to the movements of Beijing's armed forces.

Reaffirming its defensive posture and ongoing surveillance, the defence ministry stated that the "#ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded".

According to data cited by Taiwan's Coast Guard Administration (CGA), 244 Chinese vessels were detected in waters around Taiwan last month, compared with 55 in June and 30 in May.

The Taipei Times reported that the figure represents an average of nearly eight Chinese vessels operating in the area every day. Around 60 per cent of the vessels detected last month were Chinese coast guard ships, while the figures did not include Chinese naval vessels, which are regularly deployed around Taiwan.

The increasing involvement of Chinese research vessels has also drawn attention. Ryan D. Martinson of the US Naval War College's China Maritime Studies Institute said data collected by civilian research institutes can be shared with China's military and is particularly valuable for submarine and anti-submarine warfare. While he said the tactic itself is not new, its current scale is unprecedented.

The Taipei Times cited Martinson as saying the operations demonstrate an escalation in Beijing's efforts to assert jurisdiction over waters around Taiwan while placing additional pressure on its leadership. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts