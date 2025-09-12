Taiwan detects 22 PLA sorties, 10 PLAN vessels around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], September 12 (ANI): Taiwan recorded the presence of multiple PLA aircraft and vessels around its territory, said the Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Friday.

As per the MND, 22 sorties of PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) on Friday.

It further reported that 15 out of 22 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

"22 sorties of PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 out of 22 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly", MND said on X.

22 sorties of PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 out of 22 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly. pic.twitter.com/HwUR4pABQp — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) September 12, 2025

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing.

The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space.

Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness. (ANI)

