DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Taiwan detects 23 Chinese aircraft, 6 vessels, official ship around itself

Taiwan detects 23 Chinese aircraft, 6 vessels, official ship around itself

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:20 AM Jan 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taipei [Taiwan], January 9 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected the presence of 23 Chinese military aircraft, six naval vessels and an official ship operating in its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Friday.

Advertisement

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2009430175495434251?s=20

Advertisement

In a post on X, the MND said, "23 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN ships and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 19 out of 23 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Advertisement

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2009430175495434251?s=20

Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan's MND detected 21 sorties of PLA aircraft and five PLAN vessels.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the MND said, "Overall 21 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-10, H-6K, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 1456hr today. 19 out of 21 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2009210990601351231?s=20

Earlier in the day, it had said, "9 sorties of PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2009067529889517959?s=20

US President Donald Trump, in an interview to The New York Times brushed aside international law. He hinted that China would not take any steps against Taiwan, till Trump was in office.

On the issue of China and Taiwan, when asked that Xi Jinping regarded Taiwan as a separatist threat to China, Trump told the New York Times, "That's up to him, what he's going to be doing. But, you know, I've expressed to him that I would be very unhappy if he did that, and I don't think he'll do that. I hope he doesn't."

On the recent developments between China and Taiwan, the threat to choke off Taiwan, Trump said that the Chinese President would not take such steps while he is in office.

"He may do it after we have a different president, but I don't think he's going to do it with me as president," Trump said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts