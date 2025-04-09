DT
Taiwan detects 25 Chinese aircraft sorties, six naval vessels near its territory

aiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected 25 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, six vessels from the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and one official ship operating around Taiwan up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) on Wednesday.
ANI
Updated At : 07:01 AM Apr 09, 2025 IST
Taipei [Taiwan], April 9 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected 25 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, six vessels from the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and one official ship operating around Taiwan up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) on Wednesday.

According to the MND, out of the 25 aircraft sorties, 18 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zones (ADIZ).

"25 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 18 out of 25 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," MND stated in an X post.

Earlier on Tuesday, Taiwan detected 16 sorties of Chinese aircraft, five Chinese naval vessels and one official ship. Of the 16 sorties, 15 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ (Air Defence Identification Zone).

"16 PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 out of 16 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," MND stated on X.

In light of the heightened Chinese military activity around Taiwan, the G7 Foreign Ministers, along with the High Representative of the European Union, expressed concern over China's recent "provocative actions," especially the large-scale military drills conducted around Taiwan.

In a joint statement, G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, the US and High Representative of the EU highlighted the growing frequency of "destabilising activities," warning that they raise tensions across the Taiwan Strait and pose risks to global security and prosperity.

The US Department of State in a statement released on Sunday said, "We, the G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States of America and the High Representative of the European Union, express deep concern about China's provocative actions, particularly the recent large-scale military drills around Taiwan."

Last week, the US and the EU restated their disapproval of any unilateral alterations to the "status quo" in the Taiwan Strait following China's military's recent series of joint drills around Taiwan, according to a report by Taipei Times. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

