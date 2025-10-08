DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Taiwan detects 26 Chinese aircraft, 7 naval vessels around nation

Taiwan detects 26 Chinese aircraft, 7 naval vessels around nation

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:40 AM Oct 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taipei [Taiwan], October 8 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected 26 Chinese Military aircraft and seven Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) Wednesday.

Advertisement

As per the MND, of the 26 sorties, 18 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the MND said, "26 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 18 out of 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Advertisement

Earlier on Tuesday, MND detected 23 sorties of PLA aircraft.

"Overall 23 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-16, JH-7, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 0920hr today. 17 out of 23 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, MND stated, "3 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Meanwhile, Chinese ships are broadcasting false signals in Taiwan's territorial waters as a method of cognitive warfare, assessing Taiwan's reactions to various types of intrusions, Taipei Times reported, citing a report by the Institute for the Study of War published.

Earlier, several Chinese fishing vessels emitted counterfeit automatic identification system (AIS) signals in Taiwan's waters, with one imitating a Russian warship and another pretending to be a Chinese law enforcement vessel, the report indicated.

The report referenced data from Starboard Maritime Intelligence, revealing that throughout August and the previous month, the Chinese fishing boat Min Shi Yu 06718 navigated through the Taiwan Strait while periodically sending out its own AIS and that of a vessel named Hai Xun 15012, as reported by Taipei Times. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts