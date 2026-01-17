Taiwan detects 26 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels, 1 official ship around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], January 17 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected the presence of 26 sorties of Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels, and an official ship around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

Of the 26 sorties, seven crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "26 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 7 out of 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Friday, Taiwan's MND recorded the presence of 34 PLA aircraft, 11 PLAN ships, and one official ship operating around its territory. The Ministry of National Defence also added that 18 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the MND wrote, "34 PLA aircraft, 11 PLAN ships and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 18 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said he would continue safeguarding Taiwan and would not allow China to interfere, Focus Taiwan reported.

It stated that President Lai, as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, pledged to protect the country and safeguard the lives and property of all citizens.

"I will certainly safeguard the nation and absolutely not allow Chinese pressure or China's hand to reach into Taiwan," President Lai said.

He also said on Thursday that China's "cross-border pressure" against the people of Taiwan proves that Beijing's authority does not extend to Taiwan and confirms that Taiwan is not part of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Focus Taiwan reported Lai cited the recent visit to Taiwan by China-born Japanese lawmaker Hei Seki, who has been sanctioned by China and barred from entering the PRC, saying that the visit demonstrated how the Republic of China (ROC) -- Taiwan's official name -- and the PRC are not subordinate to each other. (ANI)

