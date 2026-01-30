Taiwan detects 26 PLA aircraft sorties, six PLAN vessels around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], January 30 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense on Friday said that it detected twenty-six People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating around its territory up to 6 am (UTC+8).

Advertisement

It also added that twenty-six sorties were detected out of which nineteen crossed the media line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Advertisement

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence wrote, "26 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 19 out of 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Advertisement

Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said that it detected five sorties by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and five People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating around its territory up to 6 am (UTC+8).

It added that three out of five sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Advertisement

In a post on X, the MND said, "5 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Taiwan is an integral and indivisible part of China, which has been separated from the mainland since 1949.

Under its "one country, two systems", achieving China's complete reunification is a shared aspiration of all Chinese people, both within the country and abroad. The Communist Party of China and the Chinese government regard the fulfilment of this goal of peaceful reunification as a historic mission and have been working persistently toward it. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)