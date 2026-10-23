DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Taiwan detects 3 Chinese naval vessels operating around its territory

Taiwan detects 3 Chinese naval vessels operating around its territory

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:02 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taipei [Taiwan], October 23 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) stated that it detected three Chinese naval vessels and seven official ships operating in the waters surrounding Taiwan up until 6 am (local time) on Thursday.

According to the ministry, the Republic of China (ROC) Armed Forces maintained close surveillance of the maritime activities and deployed appropriate assets to respond to the situation.

Advertisement

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said: "3 PLAN vessels and 7 official ships operating around #Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

Advertisement

The ministry further stated that no Chinese military aircraft were detected operating in the vicinity of Taiwan during the designated 24-hour tracking window.

"No flight path illustration is provided, as we did not detect #PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan during this timeframe," the ministry added.

Advertisement

Earlier on Monday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected five Chinese military aircraft, six naval vessels, and nine official ships operating around the island until 6 AM (local time) on Monday.

According to a security update released by the defence ministry in a post on X, three of the five detected aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and breached Taiwan's northern, central, and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"5 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 9 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence stated, adding, "3 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern part ADIZ."

Confirming the military's posture, the defence ministry stated that the "#ROCArmed Forces have monitored the situation and responded." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts