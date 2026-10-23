Taiwan detects 3 Chinese naval vessels operating around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], October 23 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) stated that it detected three Chinese naval vessels and seven official ships operating in the waters surrounding Taiwan up until 6 am (local time) on Thursday.

According to the ministry, the Republic of China (ROC) Armed Forces maintained close surveillance of the maritime activities and deployed appropriate assets to respond to the situation.

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In a statement posted on social media platform X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense said: "3 PLAN vessels and 7 official ships operating around #Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

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The ministry further stated that no Chinese military aircraft were detected operating in the vicinity of Taiwan during the designated 24-hour tracking window.

"No flight path illustration is provided, as we did not detect #PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan during this timeframe," the ministry added.

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Earlier on Monday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected five Chinese military aircraft, six naval vessels, and nine official ships operating around the island until 6 AM (local time) on Monday.

According to a security update released by the defence ministry in a post on X, three of the five detected aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and breached Taiwan's northern, central, and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"5 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 9 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence stated, adding, "3 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern part ADIZ."

Confirming the military's posture, the defence ministry stated that the "#ROCArmed Forces have monitored the situation and responded." (ANI)

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