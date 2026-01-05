DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Taiwan detects 3 sorties of Chinese aircraft, 8 naval vessels around its territory

Taiwan detects 3 sorties of Chinese aircraft, 8 naval vessels around its territory

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:10 AM Jan 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taipei [Taiwan], January 5 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence reported that three sorties of Chinese PLA aircraft, eight PLAN vessels, and one official ship were operating near its waters as of 6 am on Monday (local time).

Advertisement

All three aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern air defence identification zone (ADIZ), prompting monitoring and response by Taiwanese authorities.

Advertisement

"(U) 3 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the MND said.

Advertisement

Earlier, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected the presence of five Chinese vessels, an official ship and a balloon operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Sunday.

Taiwan said they responded accordingly.

Advertisement

"(U) 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 PRC balloon were detected during this timeframe. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's comments on Japan's potential role in a Taiwan emergency have fuelled tensions with China and raised concerns that the lack of moderating voices around her could leave her hardline positions largely unchecked, Kyodo News reported.

With senior moderates within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and a centrist coalition partner distancing themselves from Takaichi, doubts are growing about her ability to manage diplomacy beyond China and coordinate broader economic and social policies, according to Kyodo News.

An opposition lawmaker warned that Takaichi's decision to form a coalition with a conservative party ahead of becoming Japan's first female prime minister on October 21 "has left few remaining checks on her hardline course."

Takaichi is widely seen as the political heir to former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in 2022 and whose firm security stance she admires. However, the lawmaker said Abe was "more skilled" at building consensus through dialogue.

Less than a week after Takaichi won the LDP's presidential election on October 4, the Komeito party ended its 26-year alliance with the LDP, citing frustration over its response to political funds scandals, Kyodo News reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts