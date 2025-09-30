Taiwan detects 33 Chinese aircraft, 8 vessels, 3 ships around strait

Taipei [Taiwan], September 30 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of Defense detected 33 Chinese military aircraft, eight Chinese naval aircraft and three official ships operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Tuesday.

Of the 33 sorties, 23 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "33 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 23 out of 33 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1972828745057939532

Earlier on Monday, the MND detected eight Chinese military aircraft, eight naval vessels and four official ships. Of the eight sorties, six crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the MND said, "8 PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1972466356613206307

The frequent incursions and maritime operations reflect rising tensions between Taiwan and China, a relationship long fraught with geopolitical strain. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), governs itself independently with its own distinct political and economic systems.

However, China continues to claim Taiwan as part of its territory under the "One China" principle, insisting there is only one China with its capital in Beijing. The dispute's roots trace back to the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, when the ROC government fled to Taiwan after the Communist Party, led by Mao Zedong, took control of mainland China.

Since then, Beijing has maintained its goal of reunification, using military, diplomatic, and economic means to apply pressure on Taiwan and diminish its international space. Despite these efforts, Taiwan maintains its de facto independence, backed by strong public support, and continues to assert its sovereignty amid ongoing external pressures. The MND regularly monitors and publicly reports such military movements to ensure transparency and national security awareness. (ANI)

