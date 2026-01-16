DT
Home / World / Taiwan detects 34 PLA aircraft, 11 PLAN ships around its territory

Taiwan detects 34 PLA aircraft, 11 PLAN ships around its territory

ANI
ANI
Updated At : 06:45 AM Jan 16, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Taipei [Taiwan], January 16 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said on Friday that it recorded the presence of 34 PLA aircraft, 11 PLAN ships and one official ship operating around its territory.

The Ministry of National Defence also added that 18 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the MND wrote, "34 PLA aircraft, 11 PLAN ships and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 18 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of National Defence said that it recorded the presence of nine sorties of PLA aircraft and 11 PLAN vessels operating around its territory. The Ministry of National Defence also added that all sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern, and eastern ADIZ.

"9 sorties of PLA aircraft and 11 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the MND wrote in a post on X.

Earlier, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te said he would continue safeguarding Taiwan and would not allow China to interfere, Focus Taiwan reported.

It stated that President Lai, as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, pledged to protect the country and safeguard the lives and property of all citizens."I will certainly safeguard the nation and absolutely not allow Chinese pressure or China's hand to reach into Taiwan," President Lai said.

He also said on Thursday that China's "cross-border pressure" against the people of Taiwan proves that Beijing's authority does not extend to Taiwan and confirms that Taiwan is not part of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Focus Taiwan reported Lai cited the recent visit to Taiwan by China-born Japanese lawmaker Hei Seki, who has been sanctioned by China and barred from entering PRC, saying that the visit demonstrated how the Republic of China (ROC) -- Taiwan's official name -- and the PRC are not subordinate to each other. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

