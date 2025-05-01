Taiwan detects 34 sorties of Chinese aircraft, 8 naval vessels in its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], May 1 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Thursday detected 34 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, eight People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels, and one official ship operating around Taiwan.

According to the MND, 27 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern, and eastern Air Defence Identification Zones (ADIZ).

Sharing a post on X, the MND wrote, "34 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 27 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Advertisement

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan, sparking concerns over regional stability as Beijing continues to assert its claims over the island. Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

Last week, Taiwan's ruling party responded to growing fears about Chinese spying by requiring its members to declare their plans before visiting China, particularly Hong Kong and Macau, according to a report by Radio Free Asia (RFA).

Advertisement

China and Taiwan have frequently accused one another of spying, and Taiwan has arrested several people it says Beijing has hired to get intelligence or sway public opinion. According to RFA, Beijing usually rejects any role in espionage operations against Taiwan, referring to the charges as "politically motivated" or "groundless.

Taiwan's President and Chairman of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, or DPP, Lai Ching-te, had declared that all party members are now required to report in advance and submit a follow-up report if they visit China or interact with individuals connected to the Chinese government."Any betrayal of the party's core values for personal gain must be met with strict disciplinary action and the harshest legal consequences," Lai told the party's weekly meeting, as quoted by the RFA report.

Lai announced steps, including enhanced internal education for party members to increase their knowledge of national security and legal responsibilities, as well as the requirement to disclose visits to China.

He also called for tighter control over parliamentary and local council aides, with party caucuses being entrusted with creating certain procedures and training courses, according to the RFA report. The actions follow the DPP being the target of previous Chinese espionage investigations. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)