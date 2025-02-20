DT
PT
Taiwan detects 36 Chinese aircraft sorties, 8 vessels near its territory




ANI
Updated At : 06:51 AM Feb 20, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Taipei [Taiwan], February 20 (ANI): The Ministry of National Defense (MND) detected 36 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and 8 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating around Taiwan as of 6 am (UTC+8) today.

The MND further noted that 29 of these sorties crossed the median line, entering Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern, and southeastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). Additionally, a Chinese balloon was also detected.

Sharing a post on X, MND wrote, "36 sorties of PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today."

It added, "29 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and southeastern ADIZ. 1 PRC balloon was detected during this timeframe."

The Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), operates its own government, military, and economy, functioning as a de facto independent state. However, China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and insists on the "One China" policy, which asserts that there is only one China, with Beijing as its capital.

China has consistently expressed its goal of reunification with Taiwan, using diplomatic, economic, and military pressure to isolate Taiwan internationally. Meanwhile, Taiwan, supported by a significant portion of its population, continues to maintain its independence.

On February 17, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) strongly asserted that the Taiwan Strait is not under the sovereignty of China, emphasising that the freedom of navigation exercised by like-minded countries proves its legal status.

The MND further criticised China's military actions against Taiwan and its neighbouring countries, saying that these actions only highlight China's role as the greatest threat to regional peace and stability.

Sharing a post on X on Monday, MND said, "The Taiwan Strait is by no means under PRC sovereignty! Like-minded countries' freedom of navigation proves its legal status. #PLA military actions against #Taiwan and its neighbours only reaffirm that the PRC is the greatest threat to regional peace and stability." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

