Taiwan detects 4 Chinese aircraft, 6 naval vessels around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], January 21 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected four sorties of Chinese military aircraft and six Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Wednesday.

All four sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "4 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

4 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/JYXiQPkQlb — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) January 21, 2026

Earlier on Tuesday, Taiwan's MND recorded two PLA aircraft and six PLAN vessels. Of the two, a sortie crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ.

"2 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 2 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded", it wrote on X.

2 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 2 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/ZIE0N3vwi3 — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) January 20, 2026

Earlier on January 18, an incursion by a Chinese military drone near Taiwan-controlled islands raised renewed concerns over China's expanding pressure campaign in the South China Sea, with Taiwan warning that such actions threaten regional peace and stability.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence, a Chinese surveillance drone entered the southwestern section of Taiwan's air defence identification zone in the early hours of the morning and moved toward the Pratas Islands, also known as Dongsha, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, the ministry said the aircraft approached the islands shortly before dawn and briefly entered territorial airspace at an altitude beyond the effective reach of local air-defence systems. The garrison stationed on the islands was immediately instructed to raise alert levels and intensify aerial monitoring. After repeated warnings broadcast through international radio frequencies, the drone withdrew several minutes later. The ministry condemned the manoeuvre as reckless and provocative, stating that it violated international norms and further destabilised the region. (ANI)

