Taiwan detects 4 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels operating near territory

Taipei [Taiwan], November 8 (ANI): Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected four People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft sorties, six PLA Navy (PLAN) vessels, and two official ships operating around the island during a 24-hour monitoring window ending at 6 a.m. (local time) on Sunday.

According to an official update shared by the MND on social media platform X, "4 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today.”

According to the ministry, two of the four aircraft sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), which was monitored and responded to by the Republic of China (ROC) Armed Forces.

“2 out of 4 sorties entered Taiwan’s southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded," the ministry posted.

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Earlier on November 3, Taiwan accused the China Coast Guard of harassing ships off its eastern coast and attempting to assert what it described as fictional jurisdiction over the surrounding waters, as Beijing continues to increase its maritime patrols around the island, according to a report by Taipei Times.

The report said Taiwan’s Coast Guard Administration (CGA) had dispatched vessels, including the Ji An, to monitor Chinese coast guard activity in the area. The Chinese patrols reportedly included the vessels Hushi (CCG 1308) and Meishan (CCG 2303).

According to the CGA, China has stepped up its presence off Taiwan’s east coast since June, conducting regular coast guard patrols. Taiwanese officials have expressed concern that the activity could serve as preparation for a potential maritime blockade, involving overlapping military, paramilitary and civilian assets.

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Taipei considers the waters off its eastern coast strategically important, particularly for maintaining wartime supply routes in the event of a blockade or military conflict.

As cited by Taipei Times, Chinese state media recently released footage showing a vessel broadcasting a radio message claiming to be conducting law enforcement operations and offering assistance if required. Although the intended recipient of the message was not identified, the footage showed an unidentified fishing trawler.

Responding to China's activities, the CGA reiterated that the Republic of China (ROC) is a sovereign and independent country, maintaining that the ROC and the People's Republic of China are not subordinate to each other.

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The agency said China's attempts to harass vessels through radio communications represented an expansion of power that violated international law and undermined regional peace and stability. It also asserted that Taiwan holds sovereign rights and jurisdiction over the exclusive economic zone east of the island, adding that China has no jurisdiction over Taiwan's waters.

The CGA further accused Beijing of spreading disinformation through political rhetoric, including referring to Taiwan as “China’s Taiwan Island” and describing its maritime activities as “law enforcement patrols”. It said such claims distorted reality and would not be recognised by the international community.

The agency said it would continue monitoring maritime developments and take all necessary measures to safeguard Taiwan's sovereignty and ensure the security of its waters.

The Taipei Times report also highlighted China's activity near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands, also known as the Dongsha Islands. The CGA said Beijing had sent another coast guard vessel close to the islands on Saturday, adding that Taiwan had expelled Chinese Coast Guard vessels from Pratas waters 13 times so far this year.

Located more than 400 kilometres from Taiwan, the Pratas Islands are considered vulnerable to a potential Chinese attack because of their geographical distance from the main island, according to the report.

Meanwhile, speaking at a security forum in Taipei on Saturday, Ocean Affairs Council specialist Pai Pang-ting said Beijing was using multiple types of vessels to challenge Taiwan's maritime law enforcement and administrative jurisdiction.

Pai noted that while the Chinese People's Liberation Army maintains a highly visible military presence, Beijing also deploys coast guard, research and fishing vessels to challenge Taiwan's authority at sea.

According to Pai, Beijing is attempting to portray repeated incursions as routine administrative management, gradually narrowing Taiwan's ability to exercise jurisdiction over its waters. (ANI)

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