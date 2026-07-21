Taiwan detects 4 PLA aircraft sorties, 5 PLAN vessels, 6 official ships around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], July 21 (ANI): Taiwan on Tuesday detected heightened Chinese military activity, with four PLA aircraft sorties, five PLAN vessels, six official ships around its territory, as per the Ministry of National Defence (MND).

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The MND shared the details in a post on X and said that four out of four sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southeastern part ADIZ.

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"4 sorties of PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 6 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southeastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

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4 sorties of PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 6 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central and southeastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the… pic.twitter.com/9fXZdvUhwe — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) July 21, 2026

Meanwhile, on Monday, the MND detected two sorties by PLA aircraft, seven PLAN vessels and one official ship operating around its territory.

"2 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 2 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded," the MND said on X.

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Earlier on July 3, China said it hoped the US would handle Taiwan-related issues with extra prudence, as it has far-reaching implications.

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, said that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in his conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, talked about the need to remove disruptions, overcome obstacles, and stay firmly on the right course.

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

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