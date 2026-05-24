Taiwan detects 4 sorties of Chinese military aircraft, 6 vessels around itself

Taipei [Taiwan], May 24 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected the presence of four sorties of Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Sunday.

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Of the four, three sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern part Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

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In a post on X, the MND said, "4 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

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4 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s southwestern and southeastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation… pic.twitter.com/mcP3Eb8zvH — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) May 24, 2026

Earlier on Saturday, 16 sorties of Taiwan's military aircraft and eight naval vessels were detected.

Of the 16, 13 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ.

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In a post on X, the MND said, "16 sorties of PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 13 out of 16 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

16 sorties of PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 13 out of 16 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have… pic.twitter.com/S4TQNiRXwa — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) May 23, 2026

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

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