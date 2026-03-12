DT
PT
Home / World / Taiwan detects 5 Chinese aircraft, 6 vessels around its territories

Taiwan detects 5 Chinese aircraft, 6 vessels around its territories

ANI
ANI
Updated At : 07:15 AM Mar 12, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Taipei [Taiwan], March 12 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected the presence of five sorties of Chinese aircraft and six Chinese naval vessels operating around their territory as of 6 am (local time) on Thursday.

Taiwanese forces said three out of five sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), and added that they monitored the situation and responded.

In a post on X, the MND said, "5 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected the presence of six Chinese naval vessels operating around their territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Wednesday.

Taiwanese forces said they monitored the situation and responded.

In a post on X, the MND said, "6 PLAN vessel operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded. No flight path illustration is provided, as we did not detect PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan during this timeframe."

Earlier on March 10, Taiwan's MND detected the presence of six Chinese naval vessels operating around itself.

In a post on X, MND said, "6 PLAN vessel operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded. No flight path illustration is provided, as we did not detect PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan during this timeframe."

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its own government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. However, Taiwan remained a peripheral region under limited Qing control. The key shift came in 1895, when the Qing ceded Taiwan to Japan after the First Sino-Japanese War, marking Taiwan as a Japanese colony for 50 years. After Japan's defeat in World War II, Taiwan was returned to Chinese control, but the sovereignty transfer was not formalised.

In 1949, the Chinese Civil War resulted in the establishment of the People's Republic of China (PRC) on the mainland, while the Republic of China (ROC) retreated to Taiwan, asserting its claim to govern all of China. This led to dual sovereignty claims: the PRC over the mainland and the ROC over Taiwan. Taiwan has operated as a de facto independent state but has avoided declaring formal independence to prevent military conflict with the PRC, United Service Institution of India states. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

