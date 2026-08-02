Taiwan detects 5 Chinese military aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels around island

Taipei [Taiwan], August 2 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense on Sunday detected five People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, eight PLA Navy (PLAN) vessels, and two official Chinese ships operating around the island.

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According to the ministry's daily security update released on X, three of the five aircraft sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

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"5 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern part ADIZ," the Ministry wrote, adding, "#ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

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https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2083719433000751446

Earlier on Saturday, the Ministry reported detecting five People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, eight PLA Navy (PLAN) vessels, and two official Chinese ships operating in the air and waters surrounding the island.

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In a post on X, the ministry stated that three of the five PLA aircraft sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"5 sorties of PLA aircraft, 10 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 out of 5 sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded," the Ministry wrote.

On Wednesday, Taiwan reported tracking multiple Chinese military assets operating in the vicinity of the island.

In an update shared on X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) stated that authorities detected 8 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 7 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels, and 1 official ship operating around its territory.

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India. (ANI)

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