Taiwan detects 5 Chinese vessels operating around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], February 25 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Wednesday said it detected five Chinese vessels operating near its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time).

The ROC Armed Forces monitored the situation and responded, while no PLA aircraft were observed in the area during this period.

In a post on X, MND stated, "5 PLAN vessel operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

5 PLAN vessel operating around #Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. Illustration of flight path is not provided due to no PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan were detected during this timeframe. pic.twitter.com/xCnqg16ina — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) February 25, 2026

"Illustration of flight path is not provided due to no PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan were detected during this timeframe," the post read.

A day earlier, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said it detected the presence of five Chinese vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time).

According to the X post, the Taiwanese MND also detected two PRC balloons during the timeframe.

"5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 PRC balloons were detected during this timeframe," the MND stated in a post on X.

The MND further said, "#ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier, on Monday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said it detected the presence of five Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time).

According to a post on X, the Taiwanese MND detected no Chinese military aircraft during the timeframe, as there was an absence of PLA aircraft operating around the territory.

"5 PLAN vessel operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded. Illustration of flight path is not provided due to no PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan were detected during this timeframe," the MND stated in a post on X. (ANI)

