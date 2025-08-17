Taiwan detects 6 Chinese aircraft, 5 naval vessels around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], August 17 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of Defense detected six Chinese aircraft and five Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Sunday.

As per the MND, of the six aircraft, two crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "6 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

6 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly. pic.twitter.com/2EI5pEZMez — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 17, 2025

Earlier on Saturday, Taiwan detected 21 Chinese aircraft and seven Chinese naval vessels. As per the MND, of the 21 sorties, 13 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "21 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 13 out of 21 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Meanwhile, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Western nations to have "courage" to stand with Taiwan and "deepen" their economic partnership with the island nation as China intensifies its pressure on Taiwan, Taipei Times reported.

Speaking at the 9th Ketagalan Forum 2025 Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue in Taipei on Tuesday, Johnson emphasised the importance of backing Taiwan's democracy and innovation.

Johnson stressed the need for peaceful dialogue across the Taiwan Strait, asking why Beijing feels compelled to conquer a nation that poses no threat, and reiterated that his mission in Taiwan is to affirm Western solidarity.

"Why is it essential to conquer Taiwan... We are with you. We stand with you... As China intensifies its pressure on Taiwan, I hope that we all -- the West, America, the UK and all Europeans -- will have the courage not to tiptoe away, not to be cowed by our desire to be deferential to Beijing, but to stand with Taiwan and deepen our economic partnership," the former UK PM stated, as quoted by Taipei Times. (ANI)

