Taiwan detects 6 PLA aircraft sorties, 7 vessels near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], November 10 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Monday detected six sorties of Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels operating around the island until 6 am (UTC+8).

Two of the six sorties crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line and entered the island's southwestern air defence identification zone (ADIZ), according to a statement released by the ministry on X.

"We have monitored the situation and responded," the MND added, referring to the routine air and naval deployments by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Navy (PLAN) near the island.

"6 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," MND wrote in an X post.

The latest activity follows a similar Chinese military operation that was reported earlier this week.

On Sunday, Taiwan detected 10 PLA aircraft sorties and 10 PLAN vessels operating near its borders. At the time, the ministry reported that "four out of ten sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ."

The median line in the Taiwan Strait serves as an unofficial boundary between Taiwan and China, but Beijing has increasingly violated it in recent years as part of its pressure campaign against Taipei.

The latest military movements come amid heightened tensions in the Taiwan Strait, as Beijing continues to conduct near-daily operations around the self-ruled island.

Beijing has increased its air and naval presence around Taiwan in recent months, often sending warplanes and ships across the median line, a boundary that has long served as a tacit buffer between the two sides.

Taiwan has repeatedly said that such military pressure threatens regional stability and reflects China's growing assertiveness ahead of upcoming domestic and international political events.

The island's defence ministry continues to release daily updates on Chinese activity near its airspace and waters. (ANI)

