Taipei [Taiwan], April 9 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence on Thursday detected the presence of 8 PLAN vessels, 6 PLA aircraft sorties, and 1 official ship operating around its territory.

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Sharing the details on X, the MND noted that while 5 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern part ADIZ, it monitored the situation and responded.

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"6 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded", MND said.

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6 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 5 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and… pic.twitter.com/KXkMRZGhQG — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) April 9, 2026

On Wednesday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected the presence of two sorties of Chinese military aircraft, nine naval vessels, and an official ship operating around its territorial waters.

Earlier on Tuesday, a sortie of Chinese aircraft, eight naval vessels and an official ship was detected near Taiwan.

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China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its own government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating the Ming loyalist Koxinga.

However, Taiwan remained a peripheral region under limited Qing control. The key shift came in 1895, when the Qing ceded Taiwan to Japan after the First Sino-Japanese War, marking Taiwan as a Japanese colony for 50 years. After Japan's defeat in World War II, Taiwan was returned to Chinese control, but the sovereignty transfer was not formalised.

In 1949, the Chinese Civil War resulted in the establishment of the People's Republic of China (PRC) on the mainland, while the Republic of China (ROC) retreated to Taiwan, asserting its claim to govern all of China. This led to dual sovereignty claims: the PRC over the mainland and the ROC over Taiwan. Taiwan has operated as a de facto independent state but has avoided declaring formal independence to prevent military conflict with the PRC, United Service Institution of India. (ANI)

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