Taiwan detects 6 PLA aircraft sorties, 8 PLAN vessels around territory

Taipei [Taiwan], June 13 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Saturday recorded the presence of 6 PLA aircraft sorties, 8 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships around its territory.

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As per the MND, four out of six sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern part of the ADIZ.

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"6 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 out of 6 sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded", MND said on X.

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6 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 out of 6 sorties entered Taiwan’s southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/4OgTtTOAU2 — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) June 13, 2026

On Friday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected the presence of 14 sorties of Chinese military aircraft, nine vessels and four official ships around its territorial waters.

Of the 14, 13 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern part Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

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In a post on X, the MND said, "14 sorties of PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 13 out of 14 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan's MND detected 11 sorties of PLA aircraft, six naval vessels and three official ships around itself. Of the 11, nine crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "11 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 9 out of 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

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