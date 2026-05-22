Taiwan detects 6 sorties of Chinese military aircraft, 10 vessels around itself

Taipei [Taiwan], May 22 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected the presence of six sorties of Chinese military aircraft, 10 vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Friday.

Advertisement

All six sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern part Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Advertisement

In a post on X, the MND said, " 6 sorties of PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 6 sorties entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

Advertisement

6 sorties of PLA aircraft and 10 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 6 sorties entered Taiwan’s northern, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/AcQ5snMBSP — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) May 22, 2026

Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan's MND detected the presence of seven sorties of Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels and an official ship operating around itself.

In a post on X, the MND said, "7 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 7 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

Advertisement

7 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 7 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and… pic.twitter.com/aFhKqL1WTj — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) May 21, 2026

Earlier on May 21, US President Donald Trump in his gaggle with Press at Joint Base Andrews En Route Groton, CT, said that the US will work on the 'Taiwan problem'.

"On Taiwan, I'll speak to everyone. We have that situation very well in hand. We had a great meeting with President Xi; it was amazing actually. We'll work on that Taiwan problem," he said.

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)