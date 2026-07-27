Taipei [Taiwan], July 27 (ANI): Taiwan on Monday detected the presence of 7 PLAN vessels, four official ships and three sorties by PLA aircraft around its territory, as per Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND).

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Sharing the details in a post on X, it further noted that 1 out of 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern part ADIZ.

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The MND said, "3 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

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3 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 4 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/Q7T12P4KBe — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) July 27, 2026

On Sunday, the MND recorded 4 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around its territory.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the MND said that it recorded 29 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 5 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8).

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As per the MND, 17 out of 29 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern part ADIZ.

On July 3, China said it hoped the US would handle Taiwan-related issues with extra prudence, as it has far-reaching implications.

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, said that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in his conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, talked about the need to remove disruptions, overcome obstacles, and stay firmly on the right course.

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

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