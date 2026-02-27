Taiwan detects 8 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], February 27 (ANI): The Ministry of Defence of Taiwan detected 8 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and 6 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating around its territory up until 6 am (local time) on Friday.

Out of the 8 sorties detected, 6 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's central and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, MoD Taiwan said," 8 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Earlier, on Thursday, the Ministry of Defence of Taiwan detected 30 sorties of People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and 6 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels operating around its territory up until 6 a.m. (local time).

Out of the 30 sorties detected, 22 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, MoD Taiwan wrote, "30 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 22 out of 30 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Moreover, on Wednesday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected 28 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-10, J-16, KJ-500, etc).

Of the 28, 22 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "Overall 28 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-10, J-16, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 12:36 hr today. 22 out of 28 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Meanwhile, Japan has strongly protested China's move to restrict the export of "dual-use" items to 20 Japanese business entities that Beijing says could be used for military purposes, in the latest twist in a months-long diplomatic row between the two countries, as per Al Jazeera.

Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Sato Kei said at a news conference that the move by China's Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday was "deplorable" and would "not be tolerated" by Tokyo.

Tokyo and Beijing have a historically acrimonious relationship, but diplomatic ties took a turn for the worse in November, when Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told legislators that a Chinese attack on Taiwan would constitute a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, which could necessitate military action, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

