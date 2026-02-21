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Home / World / Taiwan detects 8 sorties of Chinese aircraft, 7 vessels around itself

Taiwan detects 8 sorties of Chinese aircraft, 7 vessels around itself

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ANI
Updated At : 05:35 PM Feb 21, 2026 IST
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Taipei [Taiwan], February 21 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected the presence of eight sorties of Chinese military aircraft and seven Chinese naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

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All the sorties of PLA aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ.

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In a post on X, the MND said, "8 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

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Earlier on Friday, the MND detected 14 sorties and six naval vessels. Of the 14, 10 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "14 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 10 out of 14 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

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Meanwhile on February 16, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te aka, William Lai, assured the public that the government would strengthen national defence and advance economic development, Taipei Times reported.

In his Lunar New Year address, President Lai noted that Taiwan has faced several challenges and expressed gratitude to the armed forces, the coast guard, the police, and government employees for "keeping society running smoothly so that the public can celebrate the holiday with peace of mind."

"Taiwan faced many challenges over the past year, but the nation has grown stronger through those trials, seizing opportunities to stand taller, see farther and become more resilient. Taiwan's most beautiful scenery is not only found among its mountains and seas, but also in every individual standing together through hardship," Lai said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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