Taiwan detects 8 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 vessels around its waters

Taipei, February 6 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected 8 sorties of PLA aircraft and six PLAN vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (UTC+8) on Friday.

Advertisement

Of the 8 sorties, 6 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the MND said, "8 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Advertisement

8 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/v6r9CzNSwJ — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) February 6, 2026

Earlier on Thursday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected 12 sorties of Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time).

Of the 12, 11 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the MND said, "12 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 11 out of 12 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Moreover, on Wednesday, Taiwan detected 13 sorties of Chinese military aircraft and six Chinese naval vessels. As per the MND, of the 13, 11 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "13 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 11 out of 13 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)