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Home / World / Taiwan detects 9 sorties of Chinese aircraft, 7 vessels, 1 ship

Taiwan detects 9 sorties of Chinese aircraft, 7 vessels, 1 ship

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ANI
Updated At : 08:10 AM May 25, 2026 IST
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Taipei [Taiwan], May 25 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected the presence of nine sorties of Chinese military aircraft, seven vessels and an official ship around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Monday.

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Of the nine, eight sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern part of the Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

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In a post on X, the MND said, "9 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 out of 9 sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

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Earlier on Sunday, the MND detected the presence of four sorties of Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels operating around itself.

Of the four, three sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern parts of the Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

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In a post on X, the MND said, "4 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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