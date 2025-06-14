DT
Home / World / Taiwan detects China's incursions around itself

Taiwan detects China's incursions around itself

ANI
Updated At : 07:25 AM Jun 14, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Taipei [Taiwan], June 14 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said it detected eight Chinese Naval vessels operating around its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

Contrary to the usual, no Chinese aircraft were detected in this timeframe.

In a post on X, the MND said, "8 PLAN ships operating around Taiwan were detected as of 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. Illustration of flight path is not provided due to no PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan were detected during this timeframe."

Earlier on Friday, Taiwan's Ministry of Defence said it detected 15 sorties of Chinese aircraft and seven Chinese vessels.

Of the 15 aircraft, nine entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ (Air Defence Identification Zone).

In a post on X, the MND said, "15 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) Today. 9 out of 15 sorties entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Meanwhile, Acting Chief of US Naval Operations James Kilby stated that the US Navy periodically holds global war exercises to create deterrence tactics against a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan. The goal, he said, is to make the island "a very difficult target to take," according to a Focus Taiwan report.

Kilby told the House Armed Services Committee during his testimony on Wednesday that the Navy has conducted significant research on the subject, including regular simulations at the Naval War College. Kilby stated that the Navy is currently concentrating on five main areas: terminal ship defence; contested logistics; non-traditional maritime denial tactics; long-range strike capabilities; and countering China's C5ISRT (command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting), as reported by the Focus Taiwan.

To speed up deployment, Kilby said he recently met with Pacific Fleet Commander Stephen Koehler and Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo in San Diego. The Navy is actively investing in and testing innovative technology in these areas. Kilby said that he would rather utilise drones on the island than a USD 13 billion aircraft carrier when asked which would be more beneficial for Taiwan's military, according to Focus Taiwan. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

