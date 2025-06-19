Taiwan detects Chinese military activity near its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], June 19 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has reported Chinese military presence near its territory, with 25 aircraft from the People's Liberation Army (PLA), seven vessels from the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), detected operating in the region until 6 am (local time) on Thursday.

Taiwan's MND said that 19 out of 25 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). In response to Chinese action, Taiwan's armed forces deployed aircraft, naval ships, and coastal missile systems to monitor the situation.

"25 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 19 out of 25 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," Taiwan's MND posted on X.

25 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 19 out of 25 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly. pic.twitter.com/m2IU59T2Mp — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) June 19, 2025

This incident follows a recent pattern of escalated manoeuvres by China around Taiwan, sparking concerns over regional stability. Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

On June 11, US Acting Chief of Naval Operations Admiral James Kilby said the US Navy is intensifying its global war game exercises to counter a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan, aiming to make the self-ruled island "a very difficult target to take." He made these remarks during a congressional testimony on June 11.

According to a report by the Taipei Times, Admiral Kilby testified before the US House Armed Services Committee that the US Navy has been conducting regular simulations, primarily at the Naval War College, focused on deterring Beijing's military ambitions in the Indo-Pacific.

"Our focus is on long-range strike capabilities, countering China's command and surveillance systems, terminal ship defence, contested logistics, and unconventional maritime denial strategies," Kilby said.

He added that the Navy is also experimenting with new technologies in each area, with increased urgency following recent consultations with Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral Samuel Paparo and Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Stephen Koehler.

On whether deploying a USD 13 billion aircraft carrier or autonomous systems would be more effective for Taiwan's defence, Kilby mentioned that drones would be a preferred choice. "If I could put those drones on Taiwan, I'd put them on Taiwan," he said, indicating a shift toward unmanned assets in countering China's expanding military capabilities. (ANI)

