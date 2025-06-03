DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Taiwan detects Chinese military incursions near its territory

Taiwan detects Chinese military incursions near its territory

As per Taiwan's MND, of the three sorties, one crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern ADIZ (Air Defence Identification Zone).
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:30 AM Jun 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taipei [Taiwan], June 3 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of Defence detected three sorties of PLA aircraft, 10 PLAN vessels and one official ship operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Tuesday.

Advertisement

As per Taiwan's MND, of the three sorties, one crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern ADIZ (Air Defence Identification Zone).

In a post on X, the MND said, "3 sorties of PLA aircraft, 10 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 3 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded."

Advertisement

Earlier on Monday, Taiwan detected six sorties of PLA aircraft, six PLAN vessels and two official ships operating around itself.

In a post on X, the MND said, "6 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) is planning to introduce stricter regulations requiring civil servants at all levels to report or seek approval before visiting China or its territories, in a bid to bolster national security and reduce risks of infiltration by Beijing, according to the Taipei Times.

At present, only senior officials ranked at or above "rank 11" are obligated to apply for permission from the Ministry of the Interior before travelling to China, Hong Kong, or Macau. Civil servants of lower ranks are not subjected to the same requirements and are generally only required to apply for leave within their agencies. This regulatory gap has raised concerns among Taiwan's national security officials.

MAC Minister Chiu Chui-cheng stated that the current oversight is insufficient, as "some individuals may not be strictly following the rules." To address the growing concerns about Chinese political influence and espionage, the MAC has begun coordinating with multiple government agencies to close the loophole. The proposed amendments would standardise the approval process for civil servants regardless of rank or position. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts