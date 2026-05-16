Taiwan detects eight PLAN vessels, one official ship around its territorial waters

Taipei [Taiwan], May 16 (ANI): The Taiwanese Ministry of National Defense (MND) on Saturday (local time) detected eight Chinese naval vessels and one official ship around its territorial waters.

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In a post on 'X', Taiwan's MND said, "8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around #Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. No flight path illustration is provided, as we did not detect #PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan during this timeframe."

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Earlier on Friday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) detected the presence of seven Chinese naval vessels and an official ship around its territorial waters.

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In a post on X, the MND said, "7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded. No flight path illustration is provided, as we did not detect PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan during this timeframe."

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

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Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

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