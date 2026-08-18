Taiwan detects five PLA aircraft sorties, eight PLAN vessels around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], August 18 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said on Tuesday (local time) that five sorties of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, eight People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and seven official ships were detected operating around its territory.

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According to Taiwan's Ministry of Defence, three of the five PLA aircraft sorties entered the country's northern and eastern parts of its Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

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"5 sortie of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 7 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 5 sortie entered Taiwan's northern and eastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded," the X post from Taiwan's Ministry of Defence said.

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On Monday, Taiwan detected one sortie of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, nine vessels belonging to the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), and seven official ships operating around the island.

In an X post, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said that a single PLA aircraft sortie entered Taiwan's northern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

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"1 sortie of PLA aircraft, 9 PLAN vessels and 7 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 am. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 1 sortie entered Taiwan's northern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded," the 'X' post said.

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China--a viewpoint embedded in its national policy and upheld through domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its own government, military, and economy. China's historical claim to Taiwan dates back to the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating the Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

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