Taiwan detects four PLA aircraft sorties, eight PLAN vessels around its territory

Taipei [Taiwan], August 15 (ANI): Taiwan detected four sorties of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, eight vessels of the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and one official ship operating around the island up to 6 am local time on Saturday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said.

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In a post on X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said three of the four PLA aircraft sorties crossed the Taiwan Strait median line and entered the northern, central and eastern parts of Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

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"4 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 3 out of 4 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and eastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded," the 'X' post from Taiwan's Ministry of Defence said.

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On August 14, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence said it detected nine sorties of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 12 People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels and two official ships operating around its territorial waters.

In a post on X, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said six of the nine PLA aircraft sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's central, southwestern and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

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"9 sorties of PLA aircraft, 12 PLAN vessels and 2 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's central, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded," the 'X' post from Taiwan's Defence Ministry said.

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

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