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Home / World / Taiwan detects heightened Chinese military activity around territory

Taiwan detects heightened Chinese military activity around territory

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ANI
Updated At : 08:43 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Taipei [Taiwan], August 13 (ANI): Taiwan recorded heightened Chinese military activity on Thursday, with 18 sorties of PLA aircraft, 11 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around its territory, as per Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND).

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Sharing the details in a post on X, it further noted that 15 out of 18 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern parts of the ADIZ

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The MND said, "18 sorties of PLA aircraft, 11 PLAN vessels and 3 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 out of 18 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded."

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On Wednesday, the MND recorded 6 sorties of PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan, with 4 out of 6 sorties crossing the median line and entering Taiwan's central and southwestern part of the ADIZ.

On Tuesday, 2 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 6 official ships operating around Taiwan were detected by the MND, with 2 out of 2 sorties entering Taiwan's southwestern part of the ADIZ.

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China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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