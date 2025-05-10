DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / World / Taiwan detects heightened military activity around itself

Taiwan detects heightened military activity around itself

Out of the seven sorties, four crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:11 AM May 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Taipei [Taiwan], May 10 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that seven sorties of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, eight People's Liberation Army Naval (PLAN) vessels and one official ship were detected operating around Taiwan until 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

Out of the seven sorties, four crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, "7 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 out of 7 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southeastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Advertisement

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1921007309976932397

Earlier on Friday, Taiwan's MND said that 14 sorties of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, eight People's Liberation Army Naval (PLAN) vessels and one official ship were detected operating around Taiwan.

Advertisement

Out of the 14 sorties, 12 crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, Taiwan's MND stated, " 14 sorties of PLA aircraft, 8 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 12 out of 14 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1920644892058910808

Meanwhile on Thursday, two US senators have reintroduced the Taiwan Relations Reinforcement Act, stating that its purpose is to reaffirm America's commitment to supporting Taiwan's democracy and international participation in response to growing diplomatic and military pressure from China, as reported by Central News Agency (CNA).

Republican John Curtis and Democrat Jeff Merkley introduced the bill on Monday for the fourth time, following unsuccessful attempts in 2020, 2021, and 2023, when it failed to advance beyond the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, CNA reported.

Curtis stated, "Our alliance with Taiwan is one of the most strategically and morally significant partnerships America has in the Indo-Pacific, and we need to ensure our policies match our principles. The Taiwan Relations Reinforcement Act will deepen our relationship with Taiwan by elevating the status of our top diplomat, incentivising high-level cooperation and visits between our governments, and combating Chinese Communist Party disinformation campaigns targeting Taiwan." (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper