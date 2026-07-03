Taiwan detects hike in Chinese activity around its teriitory

Taipei [Taiwan], July 3 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected the presence of 30 sorties of Chinese military aircraft, seven naval vessels and five official ships around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Friday.

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Of the 30, 26 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern parts of the Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

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In a post on X, the MND said, "30 sorties of PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 5 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 26 out of 30 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

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https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2072847800262377694?s=20

Earlier on Thursday, the MND detected the presence of 22 sorties of Chinese military aircraft around itself.

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Of the 22, 20 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, and southwestern ADIZ.

In a post on X, the MND said, "Overall, 22 sorties of various types of PLA aircraft (including J-16, H-6, and KJ-500 aircraft) were detected from 0653 hours today. 20 out of 22 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, and southwestern ADIZ before heading to the western Pacific to conduct joint air-sea training and long-distance flights. The ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2072604744653402210?s=20

Earlier in the day, the MND detected the presence of five sorties of Chinese military aircraft, six naval vessels and five official ships around its territorial waters. Of the five, two crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern part Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, the MND said, "5 sorties of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 5 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 5 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/2072485408181715282?s=20

The development comes amid the backdrop of China continuing to increase the intensity of its military activity around Taiwan.

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

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