Taipei [Taiwan], July 5 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected the presence of seven naval vessels and seven official ships around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Sunday.

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The MND said they have monitored the situation and responded.

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In a post on X, it said, "7 PLAN vessels and 7 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded. No flight path illustration is provided, as we did not detect PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan during this timeframe."

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7 PLAN vessels and 7 official ships operating around #Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. No flight path illustration is provided, as we did not detect #PLA aircraft operating around Taiwan during this… pic.twitter.com/V0OXB95lTX — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) July 5, 2026

Earlier on Saturday, the MND detected the presence of eight sorties of Chinese military aircraft, 10 naval vessels and seven official ships around itself.

Of the eight, six sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern part Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

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In a post on X, the MND said, "8 sorties of PLA aircraft, 10 PLAN vessels and 7 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 8 sorties entered Taiwan's southwestern part ADIZ. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded."

8 sorties of PLA aircraft, 10 PLAN vessels and 7 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 6 out of 8 sorties entered Taiwan’s southwestern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/CvUtJcs6YG — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) July 4, 2026

Earlier on July 3, China said it hoped the US will handle Taiwan-related issues with extra prudence, as it has far-reaching implications.

Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong said that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in his conversation with US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio talked about the need to remove disruptions, overcome obstacles, and stay firmly on the right course.

Chinese FM Wang Yi held a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Wang said China and the U.S. need to remove disruptions, overcome obstacles, and stay firmly on the right course toward building a constructive bilateral relationship of strategic stability.… pic.twitter.com/D9XZUlSjfA — Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) July 2, 2026

China's claim over Taiwan is a complex issue rooted in historical, political, and legal arguments. Beijing asserts that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, a viewpoint embedded in national policy and upheld by domestic laws and international statements.

Taiwan, however, maintains a distinct identity, functioning independently with its government, military, and economy. Taiwan's status remains a significant point of international debate, testing the principles of sovereignty, self-determination, and non-interference in international law, as per the United Service Institution of India.

China's claim to Taiwan originates from the Qing Dynasty's annexation of the island in 1683 after defeating Ming loyalist Koxinga. (ANI)

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